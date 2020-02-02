Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

