Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.68 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.