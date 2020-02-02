Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

