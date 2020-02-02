Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

