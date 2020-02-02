Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,875 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

