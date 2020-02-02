Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,306 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Caci International worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Caci International by 46.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Caci International by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI opened at $267.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $161.26 and a 1 year high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

