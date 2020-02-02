Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,076 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 846,729 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,019,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $14,404,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

