Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,251 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sabre by 26.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.54 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

