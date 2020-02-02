Arizona State Retirement System Sells 17,243 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,317 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,295 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 29.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

