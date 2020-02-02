Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,018 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 76,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.16 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.