Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,423 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $3,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,509 shares of company stock worth $3,439,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

