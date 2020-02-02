Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,748 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 395,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 362,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

