Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,046 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 133,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 47.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

