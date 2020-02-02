Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,727 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

