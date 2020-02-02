Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,112 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of ITT worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ITT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ITT Inc has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

