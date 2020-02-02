Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,114 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $62.68 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

