Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,608 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

