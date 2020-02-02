Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,419 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skechers USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,051 shares of company stock worth $3,870,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

