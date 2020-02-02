Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,715 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

