Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,130 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

