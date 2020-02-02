Arizona State Retirement System Sells 845 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,274,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chemed by 46.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $467.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $293.40 and a 12-month high of $486.16.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

