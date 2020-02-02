Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,663 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TCF opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.