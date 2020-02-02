Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

