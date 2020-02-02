Arjuna Capital Buys 3,045 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock worth $73,997,205 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

