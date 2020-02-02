Arjuna Capital Buys 9,224 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,407,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,006,000 after buying an additional 58,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.