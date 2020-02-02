Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $98.66 and a one year high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.