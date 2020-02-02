Arjuna Capital Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.2% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

ITW stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

