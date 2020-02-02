Arjuna Capital Increases Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

