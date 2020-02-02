Arjuna Capital Purchases 14,356 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,257 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 97,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE CBRE opened at $61.05 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

