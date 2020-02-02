Arjuna Capital Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

