Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.44 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, COSS, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ark has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045031 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,206,118 coins and its circulating supply is 117,891,856 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

