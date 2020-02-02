Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

