Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $23,936.00 and $185.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.02029027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00784134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,461,773 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,229 coins. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

