Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given $39.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,258 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.