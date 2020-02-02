Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 36,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

