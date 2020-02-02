ArtByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

