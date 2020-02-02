Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.