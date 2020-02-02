ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,439 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ASGN worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $17,977,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $206,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

