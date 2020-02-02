Asset Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,425 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 3.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $49,263,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

