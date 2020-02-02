Asset Management Advisors LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 3.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

NYSE DAL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

