Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Trimmed by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,531 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,428,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $590,483.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 280,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,628.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 158,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,439 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $45.84. 365,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

