AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

