ATBCoin (ATB) Hits Market Cap of $63,549.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ATBCoin has a market cap of $63,549.00 and approximately $49,234.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00702704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000467 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

