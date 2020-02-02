ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

