Atheios (ATH) Hits One Day Volume of $118.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Atheios has a market capitalization of $8,283.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

