ATLANT (ATL) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.60 million and $94.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

