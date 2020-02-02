ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Several analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATNI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $925.80 million, a PE ratio of 5,787.00 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

