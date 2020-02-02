ATN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $812,273.00 and $19.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit, BigONE and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

