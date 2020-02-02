Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $682,321.00 and approximately $7,449.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,984,366 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

