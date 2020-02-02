Atonomi Hits Market Capitalization of $128,603.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $128,603.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

